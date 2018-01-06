CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An investigations into child neglect is serving as an important reminder for parents everywhere.

Tiffany McCray is accused of leaving her three children, ages three, four, and five, in a car by themselves for more than 20 minutes at Northlake Mall Wednesday afternoon.

At that time, the temperature was 83 degrees. However, in just 10 minutes, the inside of a car could reach around 100 degrees and after just 30 minutes, the temp would be 115 degrees.

Since the case at Northlake Mall, temperatures have quickly increased. Now other moms are weighing in about what happened.

“Never leave your child behind,” said Mauriana Washington, a mother of a one-year-old boy. “Always think of your child first.”

Washington is just learning about the case involving 36 year-old McCray, who was previously arrested for a school attendance violation.

“It’s pretty horrible, kids don't have a choice of getting out of the car by themselves especially at that young age,” said Washington.

It’s not clear if keys were in the car at the time, but it’s highlighting the need for parents to pay attention as temperatures continue to climb. In North Carolina, 33 children have died from heatstroke inside a car since 1990. Earlier this year, a ten-month-old died after his dad forgot to drop him off at daycare and left him in a hot car all day in Charleston, S.C.

“My son gets hot really fast so I always have to make sure he's hydrated,” said Washington.

Police urge parents to leave behind a wallet, bag, or cell phone in the back seat with their child so they don’t forget them. Washington said she doesn’t need a reminder.

“It’s a mother’s instinct. I don't remind myself; it's already there,” she said.

McCray was cited but not taken into custody. Fortunately, her children were not hurt.

© 2018 WCNC