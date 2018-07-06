CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mom stood her ground and fended off an intruder during a frightening encounter at her Charlotte home this week.

It happened on Geraldine Powe Drive around midnight on Tuesday. The 28-year-old told police she was with her child when the suspect tried breaking into the residence.

Police said when the suspect kicked in the door, the mom met him face-to-face. The suspect took off without any valuables, according to the police report.

NBC Charlotte obtained audio from dispatchers from Broadcastify of the crime.

“Male kicked in the door. Once they saw the homeowner they left. Don't know if they left on foot or in a vehicle,” dispatchers said in the audio recording.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. No arrests have been made. The case is under investigation.

