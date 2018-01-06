CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A water bottle and a container of gum: Two places parents would never imagine their child could be hiding drugs.

But according to one mother, they are, in fact, two places parents should look.

Shannon Rouse Ruiz said her children noticed something was off with 16-year-old Kaitlyn.

“They would see her in different places of her room just acting a little suspicious. And I blew it off. I didn’t think anything of it,” she remembered.

Kaitlyn died after taking a combination of Xanax and fentanyl. In the days following her death, Shannon began finding drugs hidden in plain sight, throughout her daughter’s bedroom. She found prescription pills inside of a contact lens case and Kaitlyn didn’t wear contacts.

In 2011, it became this mother’s mission to warn other parents of at least 80 known hiding spots. Shannon Rouse Ruiz’s P.E.A.C.E. Foundation, based in North Carolina, travels to schools across the country.

Standing in her daughter’s recreated bedroom, Shannon instructs parents to look everywhere.

“If you don’t find anything or you feel like you’ve made a fool of yourself, laugh. I would much rather you do that than to regret later after you bury your child,” she said.

Shannon said teens are buying diversion water bottles, potato chip and soda cans -- in many cases with the intention to hide drugs.

“Parents are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing substance abuse. The problem is here. We’re fighting the epidemic but this is preventable.”

If you would like Shannon and her team to come to your school or organization, you can find them on Facebook.

