CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Parents were in disbelief someone would call the police on Independence High School’s football team conducting its annual fundraiser over the weekend.

“That’s, that’s not right,” Sonia Myers said.

It happened at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lebanon Road in Mint Hill. Police said the high school teammates were offering waterless car washes to drivers stopped at red lights.

However, in Mint Hill, you must have a permit to solicit money on major roadways. That includes individuals, businesses, charitable organizations and -- yes-- even high school sports teams.

“No, I don’t think there should be a permit for kids,” Travis Melson said.

The team was told to leave. According to police, they were not wearing required reflective vests and impeding traffic.

A Facebook post about this incident received more than 50 comments. Some said the teens posed a danger to themselves and others, but most were in shock police would put an end to a yearly fundraising tradition among teenagers.

NBC Charlotte investigated and found people are allowed to solicit in public areas in Charlotte just as long as they don't interfere with the regular intended use of that area.

“What does that put into them to say, 'Hey, I’m just trying to do something simple, raise money, trying to do the right things that you guys say as adults we should do. But then now, I’m caught into the grown folks business as far as this needing to be regulated and that needing to be regulated. I don’t think that’s fair to them,” Melson said.

Mint Hill Police said the team was not cited and has since gotten a permit.

