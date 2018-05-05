CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's a story parents need to hear. A local teenager opened up to NBC Charlotte about her struggles with opioid addiction.

Rainey Moore says she didn't drink, got good grades and was the cheerleading captain. However, when she went to college, she got hooked on pills and slipped into addiction.

Rainey said it's one of the scariest things to go through as a teenager: Addicted to prescription drugs and afraid to tell your parents for fear of getting in trouble.

The pills nearly killed her, and she has an urgent warning for families.

At 19, during Rainey's freshman year, things took a dark turn when classmates introduced her to prescription drugs.

"I would do them occasionally, like a weekend thing," said Rainey.

Before she knew it, she was using every day.

"I got addicted in probably two weeks," Rainey said.

Rainey's body was so dependent on the pill; she remembers the itchiness, the agitation and days she could barely stand without them.

"My whole life consisted around getting that drug. I couldn't go to sleep without having it," Rainey explained.

Eventually, her addiction got too expensive, and she made the switch to heroin. After three unsuccessful attempts at rehab, Rainey entered Wilmington Treatment Center for 14 days.

She's now one year and five months clean. However, more than a dozen people she met at treatment couldn't beat their addiction. It's difficult for Rainey to talk about one teenage girl she befriended there.

"She would just say, I want to be clean so bad. But she just couldn't do it. Her death just almost killed me," Rainey said.

The teen and Rainey had a similar story; both had a family history of alcoholism.

Addiction experts at the Dilworth Center call that a biogenetic link. These people are two to four times more likely to develop addiction.

"We do know that some groups are predisposed to developing addiction. For example, one of the primary risk factors is addiction within the family," said Charles Odell, president of the Dilworth Center.

They warn the addiction epidemic sweeping the nation isn't limited to opioids. The center alone seeing an 84 percent increase in total treatment admissions over the past three years.

Rainey is one of the survivors. She's now working in Raleigh, studying to become a dental assistant.

However, she says redemption would not have been possible without the support of her family.

"Without them I would not be here today. And parents need to be more open with their kids letting them talk to them about drugs because it's very scary as a child to tell your parents that you're addicted to drugs," Rainey said.

