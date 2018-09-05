CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke Energy’s CEO Lynn Good had some unexpected visitors outside her south Charlotte home Wednesday morning.

A protestor on his way to jail told NBC Charlotte they had no choice but to go to this extreme measure.

“We’ve been hounding Duke for a long time," said 75-year-old Steven Norris. "When they don’t listen, we go to different strategies.”

Norris spoke to our cameras after police arrested him for trespassing. He was part of a small group of protesters who set up shop in front of Good's house.

“We’re here to tell Lynn Good the policies Duke has are dangerous," Norris said. "We want to come to her house and let her know this is not acceptable.”

The group, called Beyond Extreme Energy, protested Duke's power plants and construction of pipelines saying it’s bad for the climate and disrupting people’s lives.

However, a Duke spokesperson said the pipeline will produce clean energy.

“The Atlantic Coast pipeline is going to be a great source of natural gas and drive economic growth,” said Duke’s Catherine Butler.

But even if you disagree with Duke Energy's actions, she said bringing the protest to the CEO's private home is not the way to voice concerns.

“We understand various approaches but these are extreme approaches to take,” Butler said.

Norris responded, saying, “She won’t listen to us in any other way, we hope this is a way she'll listen more.”

Norris was the only person arrested in what was considered a peaceful protest.

