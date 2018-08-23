BELMONT, N.C. -- Authorities responded to the Planet Fitness off Park Street in Belmont to an assault call in the parking lot early Thursday morning.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Ryersen and have charged him with two counts of attempted first degree murder, assault by strangulation, and assault with a deadly weapon with intention to kill.

Ryersen is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail, with no bond.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Lieutenant Jason Davis with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4037.

