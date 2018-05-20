One person was killed and a second person injured in a cougar attack near North Bend Saturday.
The attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie and North Bend. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding bikes on a gravel road when the cougar attacked both of them.
"They were riding when one hears a scream from the partner, look back, and sees they're being chased a cougar," said Alan Myers with the Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.
A 31-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries; he was alert and listed in serious condition.
"He was able to get back on his bike after being mauled, and rode out of the area," said Ryan Abott with the King County Sheriff's Office. "Before leaving the area, he looked back and saw his friend, and the cougar was attacking his friend. He wasn't able to go back and help him."
The second man fled into the woods to escape the cougar, but the animal chased after him. Search crews found the second man dead from the attack. His body was recovered in the late afternoon.
Officers searched for the man, located his bike on the road, and found the cougar with him in the woods. A deputy fired a shot at it, and it fled into the woods.
Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game tracked it down and shot the animal dead. Wildlife agents say it was a male cougar, about 100 pounds and 3-4 years old.
DNA tests will be used to confirm if it is the same cougar in the attack.
This was only the 2nd time in the past 100 years where a cougar killed a human in Washington state, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Gary Koehler, a former Fish and Wildlife research scientist for DFW, said cougars are typically wary of humans.
"So nobody knows what may have triggered this event, but it will probably remain a mystery, " he said. "I certainly have sympathy for the people involved in this incident and their families, but I don't think this is an event that should cause fear people who like to recreate in the outdoors or live in the outdoor."
