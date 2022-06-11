1 dead, 2 more injured after collision in Chesterfield County, troopers say

The incident occurred near Old Creek Road around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An accident in Chesterfield left one person dead and two others injured Friday night, troopers said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it responded to an accident near US Highway 1 and Old Creek Road, about four miles south of McBee, South Carolina, around 10:50 p.m.

Troopers said a 2009 Honda CR-V collided with a 2017 Freightliner truck at a stop sign. The right-front passenger of the CR-V was pronounced dead following the accident.

The driver of the CR-V was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center by EMS, troopers said. The driver of the truck was also injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

