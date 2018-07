ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- One person is dead and two others are hurt in a crash in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon, according to county officials.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Gold Knob Road in Salisbury.

Officials did not say if alcohol played a factor in the deadly crash.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC