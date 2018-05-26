CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Police say a man is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Cabarrus County Friday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who are assisting the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office with investigations, a man left a residence in a vehicle at about 1:45 p.m. As the suspect was driving away from the residence, a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on the man.

The man fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed and the Cabarrus County deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle, according to CMPD. The car was later found crashed into a tree on the side of the road on Flowes Store Road near Sam Black Road in Cabarrus County.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and he was alone inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, CMPD said.

After the deadly crash, authorities found a "trafficking amount" of cocaine inside the man's car, CMPD said.

The deceased man's identity has not been released as of Friday night.

