1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near a 7/11 gas station.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms.

According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road.

One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said.

WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga said Duke Energy was at the scene of the accident. No word on the accident affected any power lines or caused any outages in the area.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information regarding the incident.

