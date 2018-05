CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in the southbound lanes of I-77 near southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call of a crash on I-77 south near Westinghouse Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to CMC Main with serious injuries.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

