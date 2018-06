LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- One person was killed and another injured after a head on collision in Lancaster County.

Officials say a 2016 Chevy pickup was traveling northbound on US 601 when it drove left of center and struck a dump truck head on.

The driver of the Chevy was killed. The driver of the dump truck was injured and rushed by EMS to Springs Hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

