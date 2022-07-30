1 dead, another injured in crash on I-77, Medic says

Paramedics said one person died and a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another faces serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 77 early Saturday morning, according to Medic.

The incident happened on I-77 northbound just before the Nations Ford Road exit, Medic said. Paramedics pronounced one person dead and a second person was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the incident.

