1 dead, 1 hurt following accident in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened in north Charlotte Friday evening.

Around 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a call about a two-way crash along Caldwell Road near Back Creek Church Road, where they found a 2003 Volkswagen Passat with left side damage.

Its driver, 32-year-old Sandra Medina Gama, was found unresponsive in the vehicle, according to police. Officers said Gama was pronounced dead by Medic on scene.

Police said a 2016 Audi A6 was also located. The driver of the Audi was taken to Atrium Health Center University with sustained injuries from the crash, according to officers.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the Volkswagen was traveling southwest on Caldwell Road and went on a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed when before veering off the road.

The vehicle crossed over the double-yellow line when it re-entered the road, striking the driver's side of the Audi, police said.

Investigators said speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are contributing factors to the accident.

A toxicology report is pending.

The driver of the audio was not impaired at the time of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.