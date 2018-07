ROCK HILL, S.C. -- One person is dead after two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Spratt Street near the intersection of the Fort Mill Parkway.

Spratt Street has been closed to all traffic, from the intersection of Highway 21 North to the intersection of Harris Street.

Officials are trying to determine what caused the accident.

