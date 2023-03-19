1 dies in after shooting in Clover, investigation underway

Keon Knox, 19, was found with a gunshot wound on Pinkney Street in Clover.

CLOVER, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday.

Authorities were called to Pinkney Street in Clover on Sunday. At the scene, Keon Knox, 19, was found with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have labeled this scene a homicide.

The Clover Police Department and York County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate this scene.

More information will be provided when it is available.

