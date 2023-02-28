1 dies in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

An exit road is closed and is not expected to reopen until 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal crash in west Charlotte is causing a major impact on traffic on Tuesday.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 10, located just south of Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte. An alert was put out about the crash just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medic responded to the scene and stated one person was pronounced dead in the crash while another person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The number of cars involved is not known at this time.

NCDOT estimates that the exit lane will be closed until 10:57 p.m. as crews work to clean up the crash.

