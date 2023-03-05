1 dies in east Charlotte crash, investigation underway

CMPD is diverting traffic onto Harrisburg Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced dead after a crash on I-485 in East Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put out a release around 8:17 p.m. about a fatal crash on the I-485 inner loop near Albemarle Road.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from the area onto Harrisburg Road for all people traveling on the inner loop.

More information will be provided on the crash when it is available.

