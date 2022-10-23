1 dies in east Charlotte shooting

Police found one person dead at an apartment complex on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigators arrived on the scene and declared the death a homicide. No further information was given on this shooting.

This incident remains under investigation by CMPD. Anyone with information on this shooting can contact (704) 432-8477.

