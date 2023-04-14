1 injured after tractor-trailer turns over in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer left one person injured on Thursday.
The crash happened on I-77 near the Sam Furr Road exit, the Huntersville Fire Department said on Thursday.
The truck wrecked and landed on its side in the grass off of the road. Officials expected a lengthy cleanup at the scene.
Medic stated one person was transported from the wreck with potentially serious injuries.
No other information on this crash is available. More details will be added when they are released.
