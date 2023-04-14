1 injured after tractor-trailer turns over in Huntersville

The crash happened on I-77 near the Sam Furr Road exit, the Huntersville Fire Department said on Thursday.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer left one person injured on Thursday.

The crash happened on I-77 near the Sam Furr Road exit, the Huntersville Fire Department said on Thursday.

The truck wrecked and landed on its side in the grass off of the road. Officials expected a lengthy cleanup at the scene.

Medic stated one person was transported from the wreck with potentially serious injuries.

*CRASH UPDATE - Additional Pictures* Truck is off the roadway and on its side in the woods. Possibly a lengthy clean up. Use caution in the area and YIELD to responding units. #CLTtraffic #Crash #I77 pic.twitter.com/WECubKy2fe — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 14, 2023

No other information on this crash is available. More details will be added when they are released.

