Man arrested for shooting in Catawba County that left 1 person injured

Michael Ricker, 36, is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man suffered injuries in a shooting on Tuesday.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a home on Tallent Court in Sherrils Ford around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators found one man suffering from gunshot wound injuries at the scene. He was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Michael Ricker, 36, was arrested at his home in Lincoln County in connection to the shooting.

Ricker is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond has not been set at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

PODCATS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts