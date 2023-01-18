1 injured in shooting at west Charlotte Walmart parking lot

The person was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart.

One person was transported from the scene for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any details on the shooting.

More information will be provided when it is available.

