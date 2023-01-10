x
1 injured in shooting near Uptown

Medic responded to Carson Road around 4 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. 

According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident. 

More information will be released when it is available.

