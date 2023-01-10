1 injured in shooting near Uptown

Medic responded to Carson Road around 4 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident.

More information will be released when it is available.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts