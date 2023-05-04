1 injured in stabbing on CATS streetcar

The incident happened near the Johnson and Wales CATS station on Trade Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on a streetcar in Uptown Charlotte.

Around 4 p.m., a passenger on a CATS CityLYNX Golf Line streetcar was injured near the Johnson and Wales station, according to CATS. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says an altercation led to one person stabbing another person. Police say the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested.

Medic transported one person from the scene with life-threatening injuries from the stabbing.

"This is a tragic incident for all parties involved," a CATS spokesperson said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of all customers is CATS’ top priority and concern."

CATS officials say they are cooperating with CMPD in the investigation.

