Deadly accident under investigation in Lincoln County, officials say

Lincoln County EMS responded to a crash involving five victims around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A juvenile is dead and two more are hurt after a crash involving two vehicles in Lincoln County Friday afternoon, offcials said.

Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services responded to an accident along Startown Road, not far from Ritchie Road, in Lincolnton just before 1:15 p.m. where they found a crash involving two vehicles and five victims.

One of the victims, a juvenile, died at the scene, according to Lincoln County EMS.

Two more victims, both juveniles, were transported to local hospitals, one with minor injuries and one with serious injuries, officials said.

Two adult victims at the scene refused to be taken to the hospital by EMS, according to officials.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident.



