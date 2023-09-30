1 Killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirmed at least one person was killed in a car crash on I-85 in west Charlotte early on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The multi-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Brookshire Boulevard.
That stretch of highway, between Brookshire Boulevard and Glenwood drive, was shut down for several hours on Saturday morning. It has since reopened.
This is a developing story.
WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.