1 Killed in I-85 crash

Medic said one person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirmed at least one person was killed in a car crash on I-85 in west Charlotte early on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Brookshire Boulevard.

That stretch of highway, between Brookshire Boulevard and Glenwood drive, was shut down for several hours on Saturday morning. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

