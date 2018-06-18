CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed and several were injured in a crash involving a vehicle with several students and faculty in Argentina Sunday, the school said in a statement.

In a statement released to NBC Charlotte, Providence Day School said one of its student travel groups was involved in a “serious traffic accident" while in Buenos Aires. Several students and two faculty members were injured in the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person was not affiliated with the school, Providence Day confirmed.

Providence Day released the following statement Monday:

"On Sunday, June 17, one of our student travel groups, consisting of 10 Upper School students and two faculty chaperones, was involved in a serious traffic accident while in Buenos Aires. Several of our students and two faculty chaperones were injured. Sadly, there was a fatality at the scene; however, it was not a Providence Day community member.

We are using every available resource, including working diligently with multiple officials and organizations both here and in country, to gather more information so that we can provide care and support to our students, faculty, and their families. School representatives are en route to Argentina to join contacts already in the city.

Keeping in mind that we must respect the privacy of the students, chaperones, and their families, we will provide another update when we have additional information."

School officials have not said what caused the accident or updated the condition of those injured in the accident.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC