SC Highway Patrol said they responded to the incident around 5:10 a.m. Sunday.

CHESNEE, S.C. — One person is dead after crashing into a utility pole early Sunday morning, South Carolina High Patrol confirms.

SC troopers said they responded to the accident around 5:10 a.m. Sunday along Cooley Springs School Road near Turner Road.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt during the accident, troopers say.