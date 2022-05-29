x
1 person dead in motorcycle accident in York County, highway patrol says

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead following the incident.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in York County early Sunday morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. 

Officials said the accident happened on US Highway 321 near the Bowling Green area around 12:55 a.m.

Motorcyclist dead, 2 injured in Richland County hit-and-run

According to state troopers, the driver of a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving on US Highway 321 before being struck by a 2001 Toyota pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead following the incident, troopers said.

This incident remains under investigation.

