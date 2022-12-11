1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle

The person was hit on East Independence Drive around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive.

Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The details of the incident have not been released at this time. The deceased person has not been identified at this time. No charges have been announced at this time.

More information will be provided when it is available.

