1 person dies in deadly south Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened on Antlers Lane near South Boulevard. Police have labeled the shooting a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting left one person dead Thursday in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a homicide happened on Sharon Lakes Road at a shopping center near South Boulevard. Medic pronounced one person dead after the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time. Police have not said if any suspects were taken into custody.

More information will be released when it is available.

