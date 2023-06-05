1 person dies in north Charlotte homicide

Police say the homicide happened on Prestigious Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide is under investigation in north Charlotte, police said Monday.

One person was pronounced dead on Prestigious Lane near Mallard Creek Road after a shooting, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic.

No further information has been given on this shooting. Neither the victim or any suspects have been identified at this time.

This is the second fatal shooting in the Charlotte area on Monday. Around 4 p.m., a person was killed in a shooting in Huntersville. A suspect from that scene fled the area and is still at large, according to police.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. More details will be released when they are available.

MORE FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts