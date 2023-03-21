1 person dies in northeast Charlotte homicide

The shooting happened on Malibu Drive, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a scene where one person died on Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found dead on Malibu Drive near Americana Avenue on Tuesday.

Police labeled the person's death as a homicide. The victim's name has not been released at this time. No suspects have been named at this time.

CMPD has not stated how the person died and is continuing to investigate this incident.

More details will be shared when they are available.

