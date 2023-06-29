Shooting at PNC Music Pavilion leaves 1 man dead

The shooting happened in the venue's parking lot. A concert was held at the venue on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting left one man dead near a Charlotte concert venue on Thursday.

Medic responded to the PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday and pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The man was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the venue.

Peso Pluma, a rapper and Mexican corrido artist, held a concert at the PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday, according to a Live Nation event page.

CMPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

More information will be released when it is available.

