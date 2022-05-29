1 killed in motorcycle accident in Lancaster County, highway patrol says

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to highway patrol.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred along US Highway 521 near Shiloh Unity Road, just three miles north of Lancaster around 1:22 a.m., troopers said.

According to troopers, a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a 2012 Chrysler sedan as the sedan was entering a private road.

The driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old James Barwick, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to highway patrol.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

