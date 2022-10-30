1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CMPD was seen investigating the scene on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.

According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening.

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to learn more about this incident.

More information will be provided when it is available.

WCNC Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts