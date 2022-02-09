1 stabbed, suspect shot at Mall of Georgia, police say

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say.

Officers add this is still an active scene.

LINK | Live Chopper Footage

Police did not immediately confirm who shot the suspect in the incident, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it had been asked to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Police described the incident as the suspect damaging the jewelry counter, but did not fully confirm a robbery attempt or other motive.

Access to roads around the mall are being limited. Exits from I-85 to Buford Drive near the mall have been closed.

🚨ALERT GWINNETT CO.🚨



There is police activity on the I-85 N/S exits to SR 20/Buford Dr. leaving both ramps blocked. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.



Call 511 for updates and follow the incidents here: https://t.co/z4re5vrwPW https://t.co/wZ5XU2QKTq pic.twitter.com/4kKUc6tQxB — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) September 2, 2022

Active Investigation: The Gwinnett Police Department is working an active scene at the Macy’s located at The Mall of Georgia (3333 Buford Drive). Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/OBNtNGz9zQ — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 2, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.