1 stabbed, suspect shot at Mall of Georgia, police say

ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say.
Officers add this is still an active scene.
Police did not immediately confirm who shot the suspect in the incident, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it had been asked to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.
Police described the incident as the suspect damaging the jewelry counter, but did not fully confirm a robbery attempt or other motive.
Access to roads around the mall are being limited. Exits from I-85 to Buford Drive near the mall have been closed.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
