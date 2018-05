One person has been taken to the hospital following a house fire in north Charlotte.

The house was located at 1731 Crestdale Dr.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 23 firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. A victim was removed from the home within 10 minutes of firefighters arrival. Mecklenburg EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

The fire is still under investigation.

