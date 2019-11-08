DALLAS, N.C. — A 1-year-old boy in Dallas is dead after officials say he was struck by a car.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Trade Street, according to Gaston County EMS.

Officials say the child was playing with several other children in the backyard of the home where he lived near downtown Dallas.

There were several other adults back there watching the children, according to Rescue Squad officials. One of the adults decided to move a car in the backyard. Authorities say that adult thought all the children were out of the way, but the 1-year-old was not.

Within two minutes of the 911 call, the Dallas Rescue Squad had arrived at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital, but it was too late and the child died.

Authorities are calling this a truly tragic accident.

"It really hits home," said Dallas Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Earl Withers. "People go home and hug their children a little bit tighter tonight, because unfortunately this family lost a child so they'll never get that luxury again."

Rescue Squad officials say this is a small, tight-knit community and it’s heartbreaking for something like this to happen.

