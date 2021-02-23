1-year-old's death under investigation in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. — A child's death is under investigation in Lancaster County, the Lancaster Police Department reports.
According to police, the 1-year-old died Monday night in the 2400 block of Pardue. Police report that the child's death is under investigation by the LPD, SLED and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
More stories on WCNC
Here's how minority entrepreneurs can receive $15,000 to take their business to the next level amid pandemic