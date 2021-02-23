x
1-year-old's death under investigation in Lancaster County

According to police, the 1-year-old died Monday night in the 2400 block of Pardue.
LANCASTER, S.C. — A child's death is under investigation in Lancaster County, the Lancaster Police Department reports.

According to police, the 1-year-old died Monday night in the 2400 block of Pardue. Police report that the child's death is under investigation by the LPD, SLED and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

