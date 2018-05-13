CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A south Charlotte apartment fire that displaced 10 people Sunday evening was triggered by a cigarette, authorities said.

Charlotte Fire responded to a call of a three-story apartment fire in the 9100 block of Sharonbrook Drive just before 5 p.m. It took a team of 23 firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started accidentally by improperly discarded smoking material and caused $45,000 in damage. Five adults and five children were displaced from their homes as a result of the blaze.

No one was hurt from the fire, Charlotte Fire said.

