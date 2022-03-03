10 things to know about Coach K’s final home game as Duke takes on UNC

Tickets prices have soared into the thousands for Duke’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

DURHAM, N.C. — It’s all been building to this final moment when the Blue Devils take on the Tar Heels Saturday as it will be Duke’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. Tickets prices have soared into the thousands for his final home game.

Coach K is retiring after a phenomenal career. The university named associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.

Coach K holds the record for the most wins of any college basketball coach. He has five national championships, 15 ACC tournaments and 12 ACC regular-season titles.

Here are 10 things you should know about Coach K’s final home game.