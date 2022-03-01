Fire crews said the spill occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Ivy Avenue. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is helping to clean up a dairy spill.

Fire crews said the spill occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Ivy Avenue. They said about 100 gallons of milk spilled. They closed the area between Northwest Boulevard and 14th Street.

The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

WSPD is asking people to avoid the area or take a different route.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700,