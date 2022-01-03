11-year-old girl missing in Charlotte

The girl was last seen near Quail Hollow Middle School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The public is being asked to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl last seen at her south Charlotte school.

The girl was only publicly identified Tuesday as "Angela." She is described as a Hispanic female about four foot eight inches and about ninety pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near Quail Hollow Middle School, located at 2901 Smithfield Church Road.

Her family is concerned she may be in imminent danger, according to a CharMeck Alert issued Tuesday evening.

A photo of Angela was not provided by authorities.

No other information was immediately available at the time of publication.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

