$5,000 worth of damages following senior prank at Lincoln High School; 12 students charged

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Twelve students were charged after a senior prank at East Lincoln High School on May 17 left the school and buses with damage, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call on May 18 about vandalism at the school. School officials reported buses and some interior areas of the school building had been covered with some type of sticky substance and glitter. They also advised some type of meat and eggs had been placed in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.

The sheriff's office said damage was estimated at around $5,000.

After viewing the school security video, school officials identified 12 students involved in the prank.

Deputies said the charges ranged from trespassing, breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

