Ashlan Earley was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a teal/blue shirt, black and white checkered vans, and carrying a black hoodie.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from Lexington, NC.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Ashlan Kaye Earley was reported missing on Friday, March 5th.

Deputies were called to Shamrock Drive off of Ridge Rd in regards to the missing girl.

Ashlan was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a teal/blue shirt, black and white checkered vans, and carrying a black hoodie.

She has brown hair, blue eyes, fair skin, and circular glasses, according to investigators. She is 5' 3" and weighs 120 pounds. She has a light pink birthmark on the back of her neck.

A person who says she is Ashlan's parent commented on the Davidson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post about the missing girl, writing "This is my daughter, please share and help bring her home. Please keep her and her whole family in your prayers. Thank you."