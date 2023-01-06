x
12-year-old seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Police Officers say the child attempted to cross outside of the crosswalk before being hit
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Wednesday night, Rock Hill Police officers responded an accident involving a 12-year-old and a vehicle at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. 

Officers on the scene stated that after speaking with several witnesses, it was determined that the child tried to cross Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk area, before being hit by the driver going north on Celanese Rd. 

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the local medical center, where they were later flown to Levine Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Officials with RPD say the driver showed no signs of impairment. 

