13 people injured in crash involving CATS bus, Medic says

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a crash involving a CATS bus and a truck on Sunday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on The Plaza near Covecreek Drive. The Plaza was closed in both directions for about two hours before reopening shortly before 3 p.m.

A CATS representative said in a statement that a private vehicle rear-ended a CATS bus and Medic, Charlotte Fire Department and CMPD assisted at the site of the crash.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, two other people were treated for serious injuries, and 10 people were evaluated for minor injuries at the scene.

WCNC Charlotte obtained a video of the crash from Charlittt.nc. The video shows the truck's engine on fire after the crash.

CREDIT: Charlittt.nc

